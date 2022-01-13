Search

13 Jan 2022

Tipp PUP figures rise in wake of recent restrictions

13 Jan 2022

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary is on the rise again since restrictions were re-introduced in December.

A total of 1,827 people received the payment in Tipp this week, a rise of over 20 percent on last week’s total of 1,510, but well down on last February’s peak of over 13,000.

Over nine billion euro in PUP payments have been made during the pandemic, including just over 19 million euro this week, and the Department of Social Protection has also revealed that around 25,000 people in the country received the Covid-related Enhanced Illness Benefit between December 31st and January 6th, which includes 854 people in Tipperary.

