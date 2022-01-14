Road resurfacing in Cahir today
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan will be in place in Cahir today.
The plan will affect the L-31231 Market Yard, Cahir, from 7am to 7pm on Friday, December 14.
Additionally, access to the Medical Centre will be closed off with access available via the Square.
The plan is to facilitate road resurfacing works.
Road users should expect delays.
