AIL rugby action returns for Tipperary clubs this weekend

AIL action returns this weekend for three Tipperary clubs after the Christmas break.

Nenagh Ormond, Cashel RFC, and Clonmel RFC will be hoping the extended brek will have replenished their squads and allowed them to prepare for the final half of this year's league season.

Cashel have had a good season to date and will be looking to continue their pre-Christmas form as they host MU Barnhall in Spafield on Saturday in Division 2A. They find themselves firmly in the promotion hunt, currently sitting in third place behind to northern outfits in Queens University and Ballymena.

Elsewhere in 2A, Nenagh Ormond have had opposing fortune to their Tipperary rivals, finding themselves five points adrift at the bottom of the table.

It has been an incredibly dis-jointed season for Nenagh with endless injury concerns and covid cancellations marring their efforts to date, but they will hoping the break will stand to them as they look to get into winning form at home to Dolphin on Saturday.

Clonmel RFC are back in action as they a daunting task away to league leaders Enniscorthy in Wexford on Saturday. The south Tipperary team have yet to register a win this season, despite some good performances, but will be hoping that their fortune will turn in the next few rounds as they look to get up the table.

All games will be played on Saturday with 2.30 kick-off times.