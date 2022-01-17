Popular Nenagh bypass walk to close temporarily

A well used stretch of walkway in Nenagh will closed once again from today to allow for the installation of lighting along the route.
The amenity on the Nenagh bypass between the Dromineer and Borrisokane road roundabouts will be completely closed until Friday week, January 28th, to to allow for the project to be completed.
A sum €250,000 was allocated to the project early last year as part of the Government’s Active Travel funding.
