20 Jan 2022

Kelly calls for hospitality restrictions to be eased as soon as possible

Kelly calls for hospitality restrictions to be eased as soon as possible

Deputy Alan Kelly

Nenagh TD Alan Kelly has aired his confidence that health officials will allow for a relaxation of rules when they meet in Dublin today.

The Labour leader is urging the Government to get to work straight away on any NPHET advice regarding the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, however, it’s unknown when the Government could ease the rules going forward.

The 8pm closing time for hospitality sector and capacity limits at events are among the key restrictions to be discussed at the meeting, and Kelly says that if NPHET recommends easing restrictions, Government should act on it before the weekend.

“I believe that after NPHET meets the Government should embrace opening up as quickly as possible," Kelly said.

I don’t see the necessity of holding it on for another week and when it comes in particular to the hospitality sector I believe that they should lift the restriction for this Friday to give pubs, restaurants, cinemas an extra week because they’ve been through so much.

“I think the 8pm is now out the window," he finished.

