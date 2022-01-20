Tipp ranked among lowest in Ireland for new builds according to study

Tipperary is ranked way below the national average when it comes to new homes being built, according to a recent study carried out by GeoDirectory.

The number of new homes in Ireland fell by a fifth in the last year.

The report, which analyses the price and sale of property across all 26 counties found that the number of new residential address points added to their database nationally in 2021 fell by 17.4% compared to the previous year.

GeoDirectory says, that along with Tipperar Carlow and Kilkenny all rank below the state average when it comes to new homes being built, while it also revealed over 110,000 vacant and derelict residential properties need to be put back into the housing market.

Carlow saw the third least amount of new residential properties added in 2021, with just 148 new addresses added to the GeoDirectory, marking a 55% drop on last year.