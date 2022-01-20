Search

21 Jan 2022

Tipp ranked among lowest in Ireland for new builds according to study

Tipp ranked among lowest in Ireland for new builds according to study

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary is ranked way below the national average when it comes to new homes being built, according to a recent study carried out by GeoDirectory.

The number of new homes in Ireland fell by a fifth in the last year.

The report, which analyses the price and sale of property across all 26 counties found that the number of new residential address points added to their database nationally in 2021 fell by 17.4% compared to the previous year.

GeoDirectory says, that along with Tipperar Carlow and Kilkenny all rank below the state average when it comes to new homes being built, while it also revealed over 110,000 vacant and derelict residential properties need to be put back into the housing market.

Carlow saw the third least amount of new residential properties added in 2021, with just 148 new addresses added to the GeoDirectory, marking a 55% drop on last year.

More progress made by Tipperary's Sarah and Stefano on this week's Operation Transformation

New Tipperary garda chief reveals Roscrea is to get an extra guard

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media