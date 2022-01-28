Draws made for Minor & U20 football and hurling championships

The draws have been confirmed for this year's Munster Minor and U20 hurling and football championships.

Brendan Cummins first game at the helm of the U20 hurlers will be an away fixture to Kerry on April 6th, with a home tie against Waterford the other game in the group a week later.

Moving onto the football draw, the U20s have been drawn away to Clare in the quarter-finals with the winner of this game going on to face Kerry.

The Minor hurlers find themselves in a group with Waterford and Clare, with the first round tie away to Waterford on April 5th, while the Minor footballers find themselves in a group of four with Limerick, Clare and Waterford, with the winner of the group going through to the semi-final stages.

Their first game will be at home to Limerick on April 14th. See full fixtures below

Tipperary U20 Hurling fixtures:

Wednesday April 6th

Kerry vs Tipperary, away

Wednesday April 13th

Tipperary vs Waterford, home

Tipperary Minor Hurling fixtures:

Tuesday April 5th

Waterford vs Tipperary, away

Tuesday April 12th

Tipperary vs Clare, home

Tipperary U20 Football fixtures:

Monday April 11th

Clare vs Tipperary, away

Tipperary Minor Football fixtures:

Thursday April 14th

Tipperary vs Limerick, home

Thursday April 21st

Waterford vs Tipperary, away

Thursday April 28th

Clare vs Tipperary, away