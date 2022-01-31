VOTE: Cahir castle needs your vote to win prestigious award

Today is the last chance for the Tipperary public to vote for Cahir as the historic site is in line to win a prestigious award.
The castle was shortlisted as one of the finalists of the EUFCN Location Award 2021, the annual prize for European filming locations organized by the European Film Commissions Network (EUFCN), after the location was submitted by Screen Ireland.
The castle was a key set for the recently released film 'The Green Knight' has been a well used location for films over the years, and has been acknowledged for it's latest onscreen instalment.
To vote for Cahir Castle click on the following link: https://eufcn.com/location-award-2021/#cahir-castle
Boherlahan Abú: The Ryan sisters, Anna, Maria, Ellie and Danielle, members of the winning Boherlahan Dualla team, celebrate their County Junior A win in 2021.
Members of The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the start of The Royal Canal Greenway from Dublin to Maynooth, a distance of 27 km - Roscrea Trail Blazers
Sr Elsie Walsh (left) and Sr Aine Power pictured with Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Sr Aine Power following the recent Thanksgiving Mass in Clogheen.
