DANGEROUS: Numerous speeding offences detected on busy Dualla road yesterday

Cashel Gardaí recorded numerous dangerous incidents of high speed on the Dualla road yesterday morning.
Gardaí conducted a speeding operation on the busy road to ensure speed limits were being complied with, however, a number of offences were detected.
Both Gardaí in Cahir and Cashel will continue to monitor traffic speeds and will prosecute where necessary and have reminded the public that speed limits on the approach to towns and villages help keep cyclists, pedestrians and motorists safe and are urging the public to be safe on the road.
The proposed primary care campus in Tyone Nenagh. Subject to planning permission, the 80,000 square foot development will be located in the old Nenagh Ormond rugby grounds opposite Nenagh Hospital
Cappawhite GAA Club 10K Run (Carnahalla Loop) and 6K Walk/Fun (Toem Loop) goes ahead on this Sunday, February 6. (File Photo)
Aoife Keyes of St Jude’s, Dublin, left, and Molly Walsh of Mullinahone. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
