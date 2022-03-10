Irish Red Cross praises Tipperary public for generosity towards Ukrainian refugees

The Irish Red Cross today lavished praise on the people of Tipperary for their generosity towards Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing their homeland.

Due to the Russian invasion of their country, many Ukrainians are seeking asylum, and Tipperary has been one of the best counties in Ireland fir offering accommodation to the fleeing refugees, with 336 pledges received by the Red Cross to date.

A spokesperson for the Irish Red Cross said, “The Irish Red Cross have been blown away by the generosity of the Irish people both from an accommodation pledge point of view and for donating money, they have been simply astonishing.

"We are asking those who have registered with us with offers of accommodation to bear with us and our contact team will be in touch over the coming weeks. We have almost 12,000 pledges of accommodation since just last Friday when we had just 180 offers and to out it in context it took a few months to reach 1,000 pledges during our Syrian refugee campaign a few years ago.

"The Irish business community have also come onboard our Ukraine crisis appeal in great numbers with more and more calling us everyday to offer help and so far over 125 companies have been in touch with our fundraising team and then so many community groups have also been reaching out to us about their fundraisers.

"We are just so grateful to such a wonderful reaction from the Irish people so far," the spokesperson finished.