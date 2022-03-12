Reservoir upgrade works planned for Ballingarry
Irish Water is carrying out reservoir upgrade works in Ballingarry on Monday, March 14.
Areas expected to be affected are the Commons, Ballingarry and surrounding areas.
The work will take place between 8am and 8pm.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
Clonmel singer songwriter Edel Meade will perform at The Source Arts Centre in Thurles next Saturday March 19
Seamie McCarthy as Tommy Tango, and Marie Nagle as Lydia in the Nenagh Players’ production of The Lithium Waltz in Nenagh Arts Centre from next Monday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.