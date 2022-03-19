Search

19 Mar 2022

St Mary's Newport celebrated International Women's Day earlier this month

Sr Helen Culhane with our first-year students

On Tuesday, March 8, the staff and students in St Mary's Secondary School celebrated International Women's Day. A list of events took place throughout the day.

The art department and our TY students invited the female members of our school community, teachers and students to make their handprint on a collage and a quote to empower other women.

During lunchtime, a recital took place in the music room, female students and staff were invited to play their instruments, there was an excellent turn out of support from all our school community.

Ms Maher's first-year business studies class were delighted to welcome Sr. Helen Culhane, founder and director of the Children's Grief Centre, to celebrate International Women's Day.

Sr Helen also stopped by the Art Room to write a message and leave her handprint on our school collage.

Our first and second-year students completed a project on inspirational women locally, nationally and worldwide.

Our third and fifth-year girls received a talk from Professor Ita Richardson UL about opportunities for women in STEM.

Sixth-year students were visited by councillor Fiona Bonfield, and she gave them a talk on the importance of women in politics.

Fifth and sixth-year history students researched inspirational women in history.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

