Search

28 Mar 2022

Tipperary camogie teams learn draws for All-Ireland championships

Tipperary camogie teams learn draws for All-Ireland championships

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Mar 2022 2:45 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

The Camogie Association today launched the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships, which commence from the weekend of 21st/ 22nd May 2022 and will culminate in a triple-header All Ireland Final at Croke Park on Sunday 7th August 2022. 

The Senior championship sees two groups of six teams, with Tipperary being drawn in Group 1 along with Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Clare, and Dublin, with top team in each group straight into semi-finals, while second and third in each group going into the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, Group 2 sees Galway and Kilkenny paired together and they are joined by Down, Antrim, Limerick, and Offaly.

Finally, the Tipperary junior team have also learned who their opponents will be as they have been drawn in Group 2 where they will play off against Clare, Mayo, Cavan, and Waterford.

See full draws below:

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 28

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Draw:

Group 1                               Group 2

Cork                                    Galway
Tipperary                             Kilkenny
Waterford                            Down
Wexford                              Antrim
Dublin                                 Limerick
Clare                                  Offaly

All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Draw:

Group 1                              Group 2   

Armagh                               Tipperary
Roscommon                         Clare
Antrim                                 Mayo
Limerick                               Cavan
Down                                   Waterford

Tipperary schools play their part for Daffodil Day

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media