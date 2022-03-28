WATCH: Unbelievable drama as Clonoulty claim All-Ireland final place

@cappataggle stop a late drive from @Scariff to hold out and advance to the @JuniorBHurlingC All-Ireland Final. Final score 1-21 to 0-18. Cian Bowes the Cappy corner forward picked up the MOTM award after scoring an impressive 10 points.@Galway_GAA @JoeyCan88 @GaaClare pic.twitter.com/aRKT2aA0PP— Clubber (@ClubberGaa) March 28, 2022
