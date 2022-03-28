Search

28 Mar 2022

Tipperary in relegation trouble after Laois loss

Tipperary in relegation trouble after Laois loss

28 Mar 2022 7:15 PM

Tipperary have one final chance to maintain their division 2 status when they take on Kildare on Saturday April 9th after defeat to Laois in the relegation semi-final in Bangher last Saturday.

Laois got off to a perfect start when a long delivery by Aiva Coss found its way to the back of the net inside the opening two minutes. Tipperary responded well with a point from Clodagh Horgan and there was very little between the sides in the opening half.

With 20 minutes on the clock the sides were level 1-02 to 5 points. Saoirse McGrath kept the scoreboard ticking over for Tipp from frees but a second Laois goal from Kirsten Keenan gave them the momentum once again and a 3 point lead.
Tipperary continued to work hard and a point from Ciara McKeogh just before half time meant the sides went in at the break level again 2-3 to 9 points.

There was plenty of positives from the Tipp display in the opening half with Amy Crosses excellent in midfield and when moving forward into the attack.

Up front Claire Stakelum finished with two points from play, one a beauty from way out on the sideline.
While good displays from Caoimhe McCormack and Ciara McKeogh saw them also getting on the scoreboard. The second half saw little between the sides once again with great battles all over the field including Ciara Cummins at centre forward on Laois’ Clodagh Tynan.

A Saoirse McGrath pointed free on the 50th made it a one point game 2-8 to 13 points. Unfortunately for Tipperary thought this was to be their final score while Laois finished with 2 frees from Kirsten Keenan to give them a three point victory and a crucial first win of the season.

For Laois Aiva Coss and Grainne Delaney, two players who starred for the Laois minors on their way to the All-Ireland final earlier this year, went straight into the starting team and made big contributions for their side. While for Tipp Aoibheann Ward and Rachel Maher both played very well in defence.

13 wides in total plus five shots that dropped short will no doubt have frustrated the players and management but it’s also a stat they know they can work on and look to reverse for the next day.

Laois also got 2 goals at key moments to make Tipp’s task more and more difficult. While at the opposite end a goal that Tipp really would have benefited from never materialised

TEAMS & SCORERS:
Tipperary: Aoife Butler, Maebh Ellie Ryan, Rachel Maher, Aoibheann Ward, Aisling Sheedy, Emma Carey, Margaret Quigley, Amy Crosse, Caoimhe McCormack (0-1) ,Ciara McKeogh (0-1), Ciara Cummins, Clodagh Horgan (0-1), Caroline Browne (0-1), Claire Stakelum (0-2), Saoirse McGrath (0-7, 7 frees)
Laois: Aedin Lowry, Karla Whelan, Fiona Scullly, Katie Dunican, Leah Daly, Clodagh Tynan (0-1), Jade Bergin; Gemma Hoare, Jessica Quinlan, Alice Walsh, Aimee Collier (0-1), Grainne Delaney (0-3). Grainne Reilly, Kirsten Keenan (1-4, 0-3 frees) Avia Coss (1-1)
Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

