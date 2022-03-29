Four Tipperary players nominated for Junior B Player of the Year

Clonoulty Rossmore's fairytale journey in this year's Junior B Hurling Series continues to unearth accolades for the West Tipperary club as four of their players have been nominated for the Junior B Player of the Year Perpetual Trophy.
Kevin Horan, Nicholas Kearns, Andrew Quirke, and veteran forward John Devane have all been entered the shake up to clinch the award.
The West Tipperary men will be hoping they can collectively achieve honours beforehand, when they take on Cappataggle of Galway in the All-Ireland decider this Saturday at 2.00pm.
The winner will be announced on All Ireland Final Day at 4.15pm, directly after the Man of the Match announcement from the All-Ireland Final clash.
Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group, with Martina Coogan, United Airlines sales manager Ireland, and United Airlines pilot Capt Dan Sullivan Picture: Arthur Elli
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.