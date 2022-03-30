Orla O'Dwyer in line to create history in Australia

Aussie Rules star Orla O'Dwyer is in line for top honours in the game, after making the initial 40-strong 2022 AFLW All-Australian squad, which will be whittled down to the equivalent of the All-Stars team on these shores.

The 40 player selection will be whittled down to 21 players, which will be announced at Tuesday’s W Awards in Melbourne.

O’Dwyer has enjoyed an impressive individual season, and could now etch her name into history as one of the first Irishwomen to make a final All-Australian team.

Congratulations to the players who have been named in the 2022 AFLW All-Australian Squad



O’Dwyer, a Premiership winner with Brisbane Lions in 2021 and still in the hunt for the 2022 flag, has been the picture of consistency this campaign, with the 23-year-old averaging 15 disposals and over 350 metres gained per game, kicking six goals and winning four Lions MVP awards — and is nominated alongside team-mates Emily Bates, Greta Bodey and Natalie Grider.

Along with O'Dwyer, Mayo's Cora Staunton has also been added to the squad, and this shows the presence of Irish players in the league currently, with 14 Irish players in total featuring in the AFLW this season.