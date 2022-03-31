Moycarkey Borris Notes

Calf fundraiser

Thanks to everyone who supported the Calf fundraiser. The calves were all sold at the mart on Monday which proved a great success. Thanks to everyone who helped out in any way.

St Patrick's days cake sale

Thanks to everyone who supported Moycarkey ladies football and camogie club bake sale and raffle. It was a Hugh success and your support was greatly appreciated.

Finally thanks to every one who supported the Lidl stamps. We are delighted to announce we have secured a new set of jerseys for our ladies club.

Senior County league

Our seniors lost out to Annacarty in the first round of the county league. It was a good performance without some key players and with some new young players.

Next round takes place this Sunday morning at 12 noon in Littleton against Clonakenny.

Our Junior A team play Drom at 6pm in the Ragg on Saturday evening.

Our junior b team play Moyne-Templetuohy on Sunday in Littleton at 3pm.



Under 17s

Our under 17s had a good start to their county league with wins over Ballina, JK Brackens and Newport. They now await there opposition in the semi final.

Moycarkey Borris camogie and ladies football club

Congratulations to our Junior B1 and B2 team on good wins over over Cashel and ballybacon.

Schools Camogie

A massive congratulations to our 20 club players between the presentation and the Ursiline who both won their All Ireland Schools finals this weekend. On a special note the club had both captains Kate Ralph with the presentation and Sarah Corcoran with the Ursuline. They also secured the two woman of match awards with Caitlin Shelly with the presentation and Sarah Corcoran with the Ursuline. Such a great achievement for the girls and the club. A special thanks to the schools and teachers for all the hard work put into camogie in the schools.

Commiserations to our girls with the presentation after loosing to Tyrone in the All Ireland football final. What a great achievement to reach the final with a special thanks to Barry Ryan and Cian Treacy for the work done with the girls.