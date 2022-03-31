Tipperary school gets ready to Climb with Charlie

The Newport College organised 'Let's Climb for Charlie' charity walk will take place this Saturday on Keeper Hill, and the committee for the worthy event are asking people who wish to attend or contribute to do so as soon as possible.
The event, which is in support if former broadcaster Charlie Bird who is currently aiming to climb Croagh Patrick in Mayo in aid of Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, after being diagnosed with the illness himself.
Along with the IMNDA, the money raised will also go towards Pieta House and the event is expected to be an enjoyable experience. Anyone interested in participating, or donating to the cause, can do so through the links below:
TO REGISTER: https://forms.office.com/r/GNUBFYzHyS
TO DONATE: http://idonate.ie/
All monies raised goes direct to the charities.
3 Days to go,we are delighted to have all of our excellent & dedicated staff joining us for our Climb with Charlie to Keeper Hill. There is still time to register and donate to this so please get involved.@newport_rugby@TulachSheasta1@newporttownafc— Newport College (@NewportCollege) March 30, 2022
@climbwithcharlie@IMNDA pic.twitter.com/jUyqzYFkSR
