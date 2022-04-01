Ticket details for Tipperary's Munster championship campaign

Details of tickets have been released by the Munster Council ahead of this month's upcoming commencement of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Tipperary will begin their 2022 campaign with a tough away trip to Walsh Park to take on Waterford, before taking on Clare (home), Limerick (away), before finishing up against Cork in Thurles. Click here for fixtures.

Tickets for Tipperary's bout against Waterford will be limited, with Walsh Park holding a capacity of just 11,000 and will mean some supporters may be left disappointed when the game comes around, with that total set to be eaten into immediately through the allocation set aside for season tickets holders.

An allocation of some 3,500 tickets will be expected for Tipperary fans for this game, with all tickets being distributed through club channels in participating counties.

The other games will be on general sale due to increased capacity at the venues, and supporters will be able to buy tickets for the Clare and Limerick ties, as Munster Council open their ticket portal next Tuesday, 5th April at 11.00am.