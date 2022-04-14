Tipperary company hosts 5km fundraising walk to support the people of Ukraine

Search

14 Apr 2022

Nenagh company hosts 5km fundraising walk to support the people of Ukraine

Reporter

14 Apr 2022 5:00 PM

news@tipperarystar.ie

ABP Nenagh hosted a sponsored 5km charity walk on Saturday 9th April 2022 to help raise vital funds in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Up to 120 people took part in the event and up to €4,000 was raised. Funds raised up to €2 million will be matched by the company across all ABP sites.

The walk began at 10.30am, and the starting point was the ABP Nenagh facility, taking a route through Nenagh town and finishing back at the ABP facility for refreshments, food and entertainment.

ABP Nenagh thanked everyone who took part in the event and who helped organise the event with the aim of supporting those who have been impacted by this conflict.

ABP employs a number of Ukrainian nationals in Poland and across Europe and are working locally with the Polish authorities and are providing direct humanitarian assistance on the ground to our colleagues impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Don O’Brien, General Manager of ABP Nenagh, said: “We here at ABP Nenagh are pleased to play a small part in response to the appalling situation in Ukraine. Thanks to all who came out to support us and help raise as much as we could.”

Sponsorship cards were issued to all staff as well as their friends and family who took part which helped to raise as much funds as was possible.

