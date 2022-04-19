Pres Thurles qualify for All-Ireland quarter-final in basketball

Congratulations to our second-year basketball team, who defeated Coláiste Chiaráin (Leixlip) in an exciting home fixture last week.

Our Pres girls ran into a 10-4 lead after the first quarter. However, the Coláiste girls came storming back in the second quarter to lead the game by four points at halftime.

In the second half, our Pres girls clicked into a higher gear and took control of the game.

Pres Thurles finished strongly and took a hard-fought home victory with a scoreline of 46 – 34.

Our girls now qualify for the All-Ireland Quarter-final, which will take place after Easter.

Well done to this great panel of girls – we are very proud of each and every one of you.

Huge gratitude to their coaches, Martin Hehir and Ms Cáit Devane. Thanks to Ms Mary Ryan for running the table for the officials.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.