Search

21 Apr 2022

Young animators are invited to take part in the Nenagh Children's Film Festival 2022

Young animators are invited to take part in the Nenagh Children's Film Festival 2022

Next Gen Animation

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Apr 2022 1:15 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Nenagh Arts Centre are inviting children from across Ireland and around the globe to submit their Next-Gen animation creations to the third annual Nenagh Children’s Film Festival.

The festival, which returns this summer, is a free, three-day online event run by Nenagh Arts Centre from June 10-12, 2022. 

It is Ireland’s only dedicated children’s film festival, and will screen a wide range of homegrown and international films. 

Artistic Director at Nenagh Arts Centre Eva Birdthistle says the young people taking part are the future of animation in Ireland. 

"By giving these young animators a platform to showcase what they are creating today provides them with a sense of what the future could look like for them if they choose animation as a career," said Eva. 

The festival has much to offer with shorts, features and animations, workshops and Q&As for young filmmakers with a passion for the craft.

Children aged between eight and 15- years-old are now being asked to submit their own Next-Gen film, whether it’s stop motion, hand-drawn, computer-generated, clay, sand or flip-book animation. 

Entrants are to create a piece that is no longer than five minutes and could eventually be showcased at a festival. 

“Each year we’re excited to see the talent of these young people, and this year is no exception. We can’t wait to share their work as part of this year’s festival”, said Eva.

Entrants must stick to the following criteria:

- You must be between 8 and 15 years old.

- The piece must be no longer than five minutes.

- A parent or guardian must submit their e-mail address.

- You must submit your film via a Vimeo or YouTube link.


Submissions can be made on the Nenagh Arts Centre website (https://www.nenagharts.com/next-gen-animators/), and the deadline is Thursday, May 12, 2022.

You can find out more about the third annual Nenagh Children’s Film Festival at nenagharts.com.

Class act: Tipperary community school to get major extension

Tipperary Centre for Independent Living is recruiting!

Minor injuries unit expected to reopen next week in Cashel

'The closure of the unit was a very worrying development, and it's important that pressure be maintained to ensure that the closure would be temporary' - Browne

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media