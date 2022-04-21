Young animators are invited to take part in the Nenagh Children's Film Festival 2022

Nenagh Arts Centre are inviting children from across Ireland and around the globe to submit their Next-Gen animation creations to the third annual Nenagh Children’s Film Festival.

The festival, which returns this summer, is a free, three-day online event run by Nenagh Arts Centre from June 10-12, 2022.

It is Ireland’s only dedicated children’s film festival, and will screen a wide range of homegrown and international films.

Artistic Director at Nenagh Arts Centre Eva Birdthistle says the young people taking part are the future of animation in Ireland.

"By giving these young animators a platform to showcase what they are creating today provides them with a sense of what the future could look like for them if they choose animation as a career," said Eva.

The festival has much to offer with shorts, features and animations, workshops and Q&As for young filmmakers with a passion for the craft.

Children aged between eight and 15- years-old are now being asked to submit their own Next-Gen film, whether it’s stop motion, hand-drawn, computer-generated, clay, sand or flip-book animation.

Entrants are to create a piece that is no longer than five minutes and could eventually be showcased at a festival.

“Each year we’re excited to see the talent of these young people, and this year is no exception. We can’t wait to share their work as part of this year’s festival”, said Eva.

Entrants must stick to the following criteria:

- You must be between 8 and 15 years old.

- The piece must be no longer than five minutes.

- A parent or guardian must submit their e-mail address.

- You must submit your film via a Vimeo or YouTube link.



Submissions can be made on the Nenagh Arts Centre website (https://www.nenagharts.com/next-gen-animators/), and the deadline is Thursday, May 12, 2022.

You can find out more about the third annual Nenagh Children’s Film Festival at nenagharts.com.