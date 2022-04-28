Search

28 Apr 2022

Irish Water are carrying out works in the Coolbaun area

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Apr 2022 1:54 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in the Coolbaun area today.

They expect Mocklershill, Ballinard, Coolbaun, Killenaule and the surrounding areas may be affected.

The repairs are scheduled to take place until 5pm on April 28.

Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.

