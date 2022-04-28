Irish Water are carrying out works in the Coolbaun area
Irish Water is carrying out repairs to a burst water main in the Coolbaun area today.
They expect Mocklershill, Ballinard, Coolbaun, Killenaule and the surrounding areas may be affected.
The repairs are scheduled to take place until 5pm on April 28.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
Alison McCarthy-Fogarty from Tipperary Town who is on the organ donor waiting list and her husband Stevie
Hollyford Remembers 1914-1923 from May 6-8, 2022 (under the auspices of Hollyford Community Council and friends)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.