Cappawhite 24-hour fast and sleepout to take place this weekend

Picture by MJ.Photography
This year we are continuing with our 24Hour Fast and Sleepout.
The event will be taking place at 5pm on Saturday the April 30 until 5pm Sunday May 1 at Nicker Hall Church Grounds.
We are taking donations through our GoFundMe page [Mike's 24 hour Sleep out and fast] and in person.
All donations are welcome!
