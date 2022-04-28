Cashel Library to hold a toy drive in May

Cashel Library to host toy drive in May
Cashel Library is to hold a toy drive on Saturday, May 14.
The public is asked to donate toys that are in very good condition, in working order, and easy to clean.
Toys can be dropped off between 10am and 12pm and 2pm and 4pm.
The toys are part of an initiative to establish a toy library in Cashel Library.
Examples of toys wanted are wooden blocks, dress-up clothes and small ride-on toys.
Toy Drive for Cashel Library’s new Toy Collection Saturday May 14th. Let’s share your unwanted toys with others and cut down on our plastic waste from toys. Toy libraries have been hugely successful in other counties so why not get one up and running in Tipperary too! pic.twitter.com/XgIw2Aqpfz— TippCoCoLibraries (@TippLib) April 27, 2022
