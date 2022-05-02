CONFIRMED: Draws made for this year's Tipperary GAA club championships

The draws have been made for this year's hurling and football club championships in the Premier county. See full draws below
Intermediate Hurling
Group 1: Moneygall, Cappawhite, Ballybacon Grange, Ballingarry.
Group 2: Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Ballinahinch, Skeheenarinky, Borrisokane.
Group 3: Kilsheelan Kilcash, Drom & Inch, Arravale Rovers, Shannon Rovers.
Group 4: Lorrha, Carrick Davins, Golden Kilfeacle, Boherlahan Dualla.
Premier Intermediate
Group 1: St Mary's, Burgess, Newport, Sean Treacys.
Group 2: Roscrea, Kiladangan B, Moyne Templetuohy, Silvermines.
Group 3: Killenaule, Gortnahoe Glengoole, Ballina, Thurles Sarsfields B.
Group 4: Cashel KC, Carrick Swans, Clonakenny, Portroe.
Senior Hurling
Group 1: Kilruane MacDonaghs, Clonoulty Rossmore, Nenagh Éire Óg, Moycarkey Borris.
Group 2: Thurles Sarsfields, Borris-Ileigh, Drom & Inch, Templederry Kenyons.
Group 3: Mullinahone, Upperchurch Drombane, Toomevara, Holycross Ballycahill.
Group 4: Kiladangan, Loughmore Castleiney, JK Brackens, Éire Óg Annacarty.
Intermediate Football
Group 1: Galtee Rovers, Golden Kilfeacle, Moyle Rovers, Father Sheehy's.
Group 2: Moyne Templetuohy, Mullinahone, Borrisokane, Ballina.
Group 3: Fethard, JK Brackens, Clonmel Óg, Clonmel Commercials.
Group 4: Grangemockler Ballyneale, Clonoulty Rossmore, Loughmore Castleiney.
Senior Football
Group 1: Clonmel Commercials, Upperchurch Drombane, Killenaule, Cahir.
Group 2: Moyle Rovers, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Rockwell Rovers, Drom & Inch.
Group 3: Loughmore Castleiney, Ardfinnan, Moycarkey Borris, Aherlow.
Group 4: JK Brackens, Ballyporeen, Éire Óg Annacarty, Arravale Rovers.
