Coláiste Mhuire TY student raises €700 for Children's Health Foundation Crumlin

Killian Houlihan presenting a cheque for €700 to Sinéad O’Brien
Well done to TY student Killian Houlihan who recently organised a FIFA fundraiser with the help of his classmates for Children's Health Foundation Crumlin.
He is pictured here presenting a cheque for €700 to Sinéad O’Brien, organiser of the 2022 In for a penny: Dip in the Nip.
Congratulations to Killian on a great fundraiser for a most worthy cause.
This Sunday, May 8, head for Glengarra, Mountain Lodge for “Tea at the Lodge” from 11am to 4pm. There is no need to book, just ramble up.
Residents of Treacy Park protesting last September at plans to develop a Blueway car park on part of Sean Healy Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.