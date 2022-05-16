Search

16 May 2022

Weekend Tipperary GAA club results

Weekend Tipperary GAA club results

16 May 2022 9:30 PM

County Tipperary

Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

Tipperary 0-10 Limerick 2-10

FBD Insurance County Hurling League

Drom & Inch 3-19 Mullinahone 1-21

Cappawhite 1-18 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-13

Carrick Swans 1-24 Holycross Ballycahill 1-18

Clonoulty Rossmore 0-22 Thurles Sarsfields 0-19

Skeheenarinky 0-18 Ballybacon Grange 2-9

Cappawhite 6-25 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-14

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-23 Moyne Templetuohy 0-15

Carrick Davins 2-28 Arravale Rovers 2-23

St Patrick’s 1-13 Mullinahone 1-13

Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-18 Newcastle 0-18

Lattin Cullen 4-12 Ballylooby Castlegrace 0-17

Boherlahan Dualla 1-24 Shannon Rovers 1-14

Golden Kilfeacle 1-19 Borrisokane 2-16

Silvermines 2-19 Moneygall 3-15

Lorrha 2-25 Ballingarry 0-18

Newport 2-14 Ballinahinch 1-12

Sean Treacys 1-17 Ballina 0-17

Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-15 Cashel King Cormacs 0-15

Portroe 2-22 CLonakenny 2-15

Toomevara 4-22 Loughmore Castleiney 2-19

Upperchurch Drombane 2-27 Kiladangan 3-12

Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-24 Borris-Ileigh 1-21

Nenagh Éire Óg 1-28 JK Brackens 1-22

Clonoulty Rossmore 5-21 Clonmel Óg 0-9

Upperchurch Drombane 6-16 Cahir 1-14

Killenaule 2-20 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 1-22

Fethard 2-20 Boherlahan Dualla 0-15

Moyle Rovers 2-19 Ballingarry 2-14

North Tipperary

Junior B Hurling League

Kiladangan 3-17 Templederry Kenyons 1-15

Junior A Hurling League

Toomevara 0-18 Kiladangan 1-11

Borris-Ileigh 2-26 Roscrea 2-21

West Tipperary

Junior B Hurling League Quarter-Finals

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-17 Clonoulty Rossmore 2-13

Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 4-18 Sean Treacys 2-13

O’Donoghue Cup Quarter-Final

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-11 Rockwell Rovers 1-9

Crosco Cup Quarter-Finals

Cappawhite 2-18 Clonoulty Rossmore 0-18

Sean Treacys 1-18 Golden Kilfeacle 0-17

Cashel King Cormacs 2-20 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-17

South Tipperary

Senior Football Championship

Kilsheelan Kilcash 6-9 Ardfinnan 2-10

South Intermediate Championship

Father Sheehys 1-11 Clonmel Óg 1-10

Fethard 1-8 Clonmel Commercials 0-7

Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-20 Moyle Rovers 1-6

Mid Tipperary

Cahill Cup Final

Upperchurch Drombane 2-24 Holycross Ballycahill 1-20

