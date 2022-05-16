Weekend Tipperary GAA club results

County Tipperary
Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final
Tipperary 0-10 Limerick 2-10
FBD Insurance County Hurling League
Drom & Inch 3-19 Mullinahone 1-21
Cappawhite 1-18 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-13
Carrick Swans 1-24 Holycross Ballycahill 1-18
Clonoulty Rossmore 0-22 Thurles Sarsfields 0-19
Skeheenarinky 0-18 Ballybacon Grange 2-9
Cappawhite 6-25 Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 2-14
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 0-23 Moyne Templetuohy 0-15
Carrick Davins 2-28 Arravale Rovers 2-23
St Patrick’s 1-13 Mullinahone 1-13
Grangemockler Ballyneale 1-18 Newcastle 0-18
Lattin Cullen 4-12 Ballylooby Castlegrace 0-17
Boherlahan Dualla 1-24 Shannon Rovers 1-14
Golden Kilfeacle 1-19 Borrisokane 2-16
Silvermines 2-19 Moneygall 3-15
Lorrha 2-25 Ballingarry 0-18
Newport 2-14 Ballinahinch 1-12
Sean Treacys 1-17 Ballina 0-17
Gortnahoe Glengoole 2-15 Cashel King Cormacs 0-15
Portroe 2-22 CLonakenny 2-15
Toomevara 4-22 Loughmore Castleiney 2-19
Upperchurch Drombane 2-27 Kiladangan 3-12
Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-24 Borris-Ileigh 1-21
Nenagh Éire Óg 1-28 JK Brackens 1-22
Clonoulty Rossmore 5-21 Clonmel Óg 0-9
Upperchurch Drombane 6-16 Cahir 1-14
Killenaule 2-20 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 1-22
Fethard 2-20 Boherlahan Dualla 0-15
Moyle Rovers 2-19 Ballingarry 2-14
North Tipperary
Junior B Hurling League
Kiladangan 3-17 Templederry Kenyons 1-15
Junior A Hurling League
Toomevara 0-18 Kiladangan 1-11
Borris-Ileigh 2-26 Roscrea 2-21
West Tipperary
Junior B Hurling League Quarter-Finals
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-17 Clonoulty Rossmore 2-13
Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 4-18 Sean Treacys 2-13
O’Donoghue Cup Quarter-Final
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-11 Rockwell Rovers 1-9
Crosco Cup Quarter-Finals
Cappawhite 2-18 Clonoulty Rossmore 0-18
Sean Treacys 1-18 Golden Kilfeacle 0-17
Cashel King Cormacs 2-20 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 1-17
South Tipperary
Senior Football Championship
Kilsheelan Kilcash 6-9 Ardfinnan 2-10
South Intermediate Championship
Father Sheehys 1-11 Clonmel Óg 1-10
Fethard 1-8 Clonmel Commercials 0-7
Grangemockler Ballyneale 0-20 Moyle Rovers 1-6
Mid Tipperary
Cahill Cup Final
Upperchurch Drombane 2-24 Holycross Ballycahill 1-20
Manager Richie Molloy will welcome Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to Clonmel to open the Family Carers offices in the town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.