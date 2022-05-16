Borrisoleigh Active Social Club to take their first trip of the season
Borrisoleigh Active Social Club are having their first trip of the season on Wednesday May 25.
They will head to Rathwood Garden Centre and to The Chocolate Garden of Ireland in Carlow.
There is a limited number of seats on the bus still available so if any members are interested in going and haven't given in their name yet please contact 086 3961211 asap.
