Tipperary GAA Club fixtures for this week

County Tipperary
28-05-2022 (Sat)
FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final
Borris-Ileigh V Drom & Inch in Borris-Ileigh 5.30
FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 6 Semi-Final
Killea V Thurles Gaels in Killea 6.00
29-05-2022 (Sun)
FBD Insurance County Football League
Clonmel Óg V Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun in Ned Hall Park 12.00
FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 6 Semi-Final
Solohead V Knockshegowna in Solohead 12.00
FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 3 Semi-Finals
Sean Treacys V Burgess in Kilcommon 12.00
Lorrha V Ballina in Lorrha 12.00
FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 4 Semi-Finals
Boherlahan Dualla V Moyle Rovers in Boherlahan 12.00
Skeheenarinky V Borrisokane in Ballyporeen 1.00
FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 5 Semi-Final
Upperchurch Drombane V Mullinahone in Drombane 12.00
FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 2 Semi-Final
Roscrea V Moycarkey Borris in Roscrea 2.00
Tailteann Cup Round 1
Tipperary V Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow 2.00
31-05-2022 (Tue)
FBD Insurance County Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final
Toomevara V Clonoulty Rossmore in Toomevara 7.30
North Tipperary
25-05-2022 (Wed)
Junior A Football Championship Semi-Finals
Portroe V Roscrea-Inane in Portroe 7.00
Newport V Kiladangan in Newport 7.00
Junior B Football Championship Semi-Final
Templederry Kenyons V Shannon Rovers in Templederry 7.00
26-05-2022 (Thu)
Junior B Football Championship Semi-Final
Moneygall V Kilruane MacDonaghs in Moneygall 7.00
27-05-2022 (Fri)
Junior B Hurling League
Templederry Kenyons V Silvermines in Templederry 7.30
South Tipperary
25-05-2022 (Wed)
Intermediate Football Championship
Fethard V Clonmel Óg in Monroe 7.30
Grangemockler Ballyneale V Father Sheehys in Marlfield 7.30
29-05-2022 (Sun)
Junior B Hurling League
Cahir V Carrick Swans in Cahir 12.00
Clerihan V Ballybacon Grange in Clerihan 12.00
Intermediate Football Championship
Clonmel Commercials V Moyle Rovers in Marlfield 12.00
Junior B Hurling League
Skeheenarinky V St Patricks in Ballyporeen 6.00
31-05-2022 (Tue)
Intermediate Football Championship
Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Commercials in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 7.30
Clonmel Óg V Moyle Rovers in Marlfield 7.30
Mid Tipperary
26-05-2022 (Thu)
Junior A Football Championship
Holycross Ballycahill V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Holycross 7.30
27-05-2022 (Fri)
Junior A Football Championship
Thurles Sarsfields V Clonakenny in Outside Field Thurles 7.30
28-05-2022 (Sat)
Junior B Football Championship
Loughmore Castleiney V Moyne Templetuohy in Castleiney 7.30
31-05-2022 (Tue)
Junior B Football Championship
Boherlahan Dualla V JK Brackens in Boherlahan 7.30
West Tipperary
25-05-2022 (Wed)
Crosco Cup Final
Cashel King Cormacs V Sean Treacys in Clonoulty 7.15
26-05-2022 (Thu)
O’Donoghue Cup Semi-Final
Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Aherlow in Lattin 7.30
