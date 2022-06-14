Households around Moycarkey are advised of low water pressure due to repair works
Irish Water is carrying out works which may disrupt the Moycarkey area.
Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions and low pressure to the following areas:
The works are expected to be complete by 2pm on Wednesday, June 15.
Irish Water advises customers that following the completion of works, it may take 2-3 hours for full service to resume.
