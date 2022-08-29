Search

29 Aug 2022

Last eight in Tipperary senior football championship now known

Action from the weekend's County SFC game between Upperchurch/Drombane and Killenaule. The Mid men won to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Pic: Michael Boland

29 Aug 2022 9:30 AM

Senior Football Quarter-Final Teams:

Group winners: Clonmel Commercials, Moyle Rovers, Loughmore Castleiney, JK Brackens

Group Runners Up: Upperchurch Drombane, Kilsheelan Kilcash, Ardfinnan, Arravale Rovers

 

Intermediate Football-Quarter Final Teams:

Group Winners: Galtee Rovers, Mullinahone, Clonmel Commercials, Grangemockler Ballyneale

Group Runners Up: Golden Kilfeacle, Ballina, Fethard, Loughmore Castleiney

Tom Cusack Cup Quarter Final Teams:

3rd Place Finishers: Killenaule, Rockwell Rovers, Moycarkey Borris, Ballyporeen

4th Place Finishers: Cahir, Drom and Inch, Aherlow, Eire Og Annacarty

