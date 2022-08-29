All the weekend soccer results from the Tipperary Leagues

Action from the Clonmel Town v Wilderness Rovers Premier League derby game at the Dr Pat O'Callaghan Complex on Sunday last. Pic: Michael Boland
SATURDAY, AUGUST 27
TSDL Youths Division 1
Clonmel Celtic 7 – 0 Clonmel Town
Bansha Celtic 4 – 0 Cullen Lattin
Two Mile Borris 4 – 0 Slievenamon Celtic
TSDL Youth Division 2
Cashel Town 5 – 0 Donohill and District
Mullinahone 8 – 1 Moyglass United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cashel Town 2 – 0 Dualla FC
SUNDAY, AUGUST 28
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s 3 – 1 Vee Rovers
Bansha Celtic 2 – 5 Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Town 4 – 1 Wilderness Rovers
Peake Villa 4 – 1 Cashel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge 0 – 1 Clonmel Town
Peake Villa 4 – 5 Cahir Park
St Michael’s 1 – 2 Tipperary Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin 6 – 5 Clerihan
Rosegreen Rangers 2 – 2 Galbally United
Suirside 6 – 1 St Nicholas
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Moyglass United 2 – 1 Donohill and District
Powerstown 7 – 1 Burncourt Celtic
Tipperary Town 2 – 0 Kilsheelan United
Cahir Park 2 – 3 Two Mile Borris
Bansha Celtic 8 – 1 Killenaule Rovers
