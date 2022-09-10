It wouldn't be September without a Tipperary v Kilkenny battle - Cross Border Golf Classic!

The first Tipperary/Kilkenny Cross Border Challenge Golf Classic is coming up in September.

A fundraiser for Urlingford Town Team, players from both counties are invited to sign up now and play alongside hurling greats from their counties.

JJ Kavanagh is one of the Town Team organising the event and said new Kilkenny hurling boss Derek Lyng will be leading the Kilkenny challenge, with former and current Kilkenny players supporting the side.



New Tipperary manager Liam Cahill, who hails from Ballingarry right up against the Kilkenny border, will lead the challenge from the Premier County.



“We’re inviting the county’s diaspora to take part, and attend the social event afterwards,” JJ said.



The day will start with a ‘Drive Fada’ event off the first tee.

The golf challenge will be held at Rathdowney Golf Club on Saturday, September 24. Team entry to the three ball scramble is €180, which includes a meal. Tee times are filling up so players are urged to contact JJ on 087-2624818 or John Maher, 086-2943684 soon to book their slot.

You can also sponsor a tee, for €150, or support the challenge with corporate sponsorship of €500. This includes a tee box and photographs with Derek Lyng and Liam Cahill.

By supporting the golf classic you will be supporting the community. The winning team will each take home a Garmin Golf GPS watch, and, John said, there will be lots more prizes.