Tipperary Soccer: All the weekend fixtures - Cashel Town in FAI Cup action

Action from last weekend's Munster Junior Cup game with Tipperary Town's Karl Lowry getting rising up to head the ball against Clerihan. Pic: Michael Boland
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
TSDL Youths Division 1
Clonmel Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Town v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm M Freiberg
Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm P Keane
TSDL Youths Division 2
Donohill and District v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Jordan
FAI U17 Cup Preliminary Round
Thomastown United v Cashel Town, 2:30pm
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa, 12pm J Lyons
St Michael’s v Cashel Town, 3pm M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm M Corrigan
Vee Rovers v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm M Duffy
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge v Peake Villa, 3pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Town v Cahir Park, 12pm J Maguire
Mullinahone v St Michael’s, 12pm E Ryan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin v Galbally United, 12pm M Freiberg
Cashel Town v Clerihan, 3pm J Maguire
Dualla v St Nicholas, 12pm J O’Dwyer
Rosegreen Rangers v Suirside, 12pm G Burke
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Two Mile Borris v Powerstown, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Killenaule Rovers v Tipperary Town, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Donohill and District v Cahir Park, 3pm P Keane
Bansha Celtic v Burncourt Celtic, 3pm E Ryan
Kilsheelan United v Moyglass United, 12pm G Ward
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams - Joe Hayes Cleanline West U19A Hurling Champions 2022 - Photo Francis Coughlan
Members of the Horgan family and golf committee at the cheque presentation for the Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial Golf Classic, in aid of South Tipperary Hospice and in conjunction with Kickhams GAA.
