Search

16 Sept 2022

Tipperary Soccer: All the weekend fixtures - Cashel Town in FAI Cup action

Tipperary Soccer: All the weekend fixtures - Cashel Town in FAI Cup action

Action from last weekend's Munster Junior Cup game with Tipperary Town's Karl Lowry getting rising up to head the ball against Clerihan. Pic: Michael Boland

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

TSDL Youths Division 1
Clonmel Celtic v Cullen Lattin, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Town v Two Mile Borris, 2:30pm M Freiberg
Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm P Keane


TSDL Youths Division 2
Donohill and District v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Jordan


FAI U17 Cup Preliminary Round
Thomastown United v Cashel Town, 2:30pm

Tipperary All-Ireland minor hurling winner nets weekend FAI Youths Cup hat-trick

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa, 12pm J Lyons
St Michael’s v Cashel Town, 3pm M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm M Corrigan
Vee Rovers v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm M Duffy


Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge v Peake Villa, 3pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Town v Cahir Park, 12pm J Maguire
Mullinahone v St Michael’s, 12pm E Ryan


Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin v Galbally United, 12pm M Freiberg
Cashel Town v Clerihan, 3pm J Maguire
Dualla v St Nicholas, 12pm J O’Dwyer
Rosegreen Rangers v Suirside, 12pm G Burke


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Two Mile Borris v Powerstown, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Killenaule Rovers v Tipperary Town, 3pm J O’Dwyer
Donohill and District v Cahir Park, 3pm P Keane
Bansha Celtic v Burncourt Celtic, 3pm E Ryan
Kilsheelan United v Moyglass United, 12pm G Ward

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media