19 Sept 2022

All the weekend soccer results in Tipperary - Welcome wins for Cahir Park and Old Bridge

It was another busy weekend in the Tipperary Southern and District League.

19 Sept 2022 9:30 AM

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

TSDL Youths Division 1
Clonmel Celtic 6 – 2 Cullen Lattin
Clonmel Town 2 – 3 Two Mile Borris
Peake Villa 1 – 5 Bansha Celtic

TSDL Youths Division 2
Donohill and District v Cahir Park (off)

FAI U17 Cup Preliminary Round
Thomastown United 3 – 2 Cashel Town

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic 0 – 3 Peake Villa
St Michael’s 2 – 0 Cashel Town
Two Mile Borris 2 – 2 Clonmel Celtic
Vee Rovers 2 – 4 Wilderness Rovers

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge 2 – 0 Peake Villa
Clonmel Town 1 – 2 Cahir Park
Mullinahone 3 – 2 St Michael’s

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Cullen Lattin 2 – 1 Galbally United
Cashel Town 1 – 2 Clerihan
Dualla 2 – 1 St Nicholas
Rosegreen Rangers 0 – 1 Suirside

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Two Mile Borris 1 – 1 Powerstown
Killenaule Rovers 4 - 0 Tipperary Town
Donohill and District 1 – 3 Cahir Park
Bansha Celtic 2 – 3 Burncourt Celtic
Kilsheelan United 3 – 4 Moyglass United

