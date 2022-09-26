Tipperary Soccer: FAI Junior Cup Reports (Part 1) - Wins for Clonmel Town, Celtic and Cashel

Clonmel Town 6 – 1 Galbally United

The first round of this year’s long road to the FAI Junior Cup began in Clonmel on Sunday morning, when the current league leaders faced a potential banana skin in a Galbally United side that has had some good cup runs in recent years. However, form and class shone out, with the home side progressing easily enough after a comprehensive win.



Town were dominant from the off and opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Alan O’Donnell was taken down in the box for a penalty, before standing up and converting the resultant spot kick himself.



Three minutes later, Jack O’Donnell went on a run from deep inside his own half, before unleashing a shot that gave the visiting keeper no chance, doubling his side’s lead. But Galbally didn’t fold and pulled a goal of their own back just before the half hour mark, when they were awarded a free kick just outside the home side's penalty area, and Jordan Dineen sent a cracker to the net to make it 2-1.

But only six minutes later the hosts restored their two-goal cushion when Craig Guiry found the net after an excellent assist by Alan O’Donnell.

The crucial goal arrived almost on the stroke of half time when a Jack O’Donnell corner was met by Stephen Kelly who powered a shot past the stranded Galbally keeper to leave it 4-1 at the break, and set the home side up for a comfortable second half.



Within five minutes of the restart the rampant Alan O’Donnell was once again fouled inside the penalty area and once again he would step up to put his side 5-1 in front.



The game was well over as a contest when Kyle Delaney got the goal he fully deserved on the hour mark with a sublime effort from just outside the box.



It was in danger of been a massacre for Galbally but to their credit they held firm and had one or two chances of their own before the end but couldn’t capitalise. Town will be satisfied with their performance that sees them safely through to the next round.

Clerihan 2 – 3 Killenaule Rovers (AET)



Killenaule Rovers have enjoyed their best start to a league season in years in the Third Division and brought this form with them on Sunday when they upset another in-form team in Clerihan in the first round of this year’s FAI Junior Cup.



The game started brightly for both sides but the hosts had the better of what chances were on offer, and took the lead in the 21st minutes when a short corner from Sean Maher found Daniel Quigley free to fire to back of the net from all of 30 yards.



It was no more than Clerihan deserved, but the visitors rallied and gave up no more opportunities and went to the break only behind by a single goal.



They made their task harder however five minutes into the second period when they were reduced to ten men but if anything, they began to play better and equalised only minutes later after capitalising on a mistake in the home team’s defence.



Clerihan seemed to struggle with finding what to do with the extra man, and were stunned again on the hour mark when the visitors struck a second goal and took the lead.



But the hosts eventually steadied the ship and equalised with a brilliant goal by Dylan Bates in the 72nd minute.



Shortly after the home side had two more excellent chances but Cathal O’Mahoney hit the crossbar and Sean Maher fired narrowly wide from inside the area after springing the visitors offside trap.

There were no more goals before the end, and Maher had the ball in the net, early in extra-time, only to be adjudged offside.



With eight minutes to go in time added on, the visitors got the crucial third goal and despite a late onslaught of the Killenaule area by the hosts, they held on to claim the win and advance to the next stage of the competition.

Clonmel Celtic 4 – 1 Vee Rovers



In the only all-Premier League tie of the first round of this year’s FAI Junior Cup, Clonmel Celtic eventually overcame a dogged Vee Rovers challenge, before pulling away to a 4-1 win that sees them in the hat for the next round of the competition.



The visitors have had a tough start to the season and were searching for their first victory, and made it difficult for their in-form hosts throughout a very competitive first half.



Celtic struggled to create any clearcut openings with a couple of Paul Kennedy efforts easily saved by the visiting keeper. A slick move on the half hour mark got Celtic in behind the Rovers rearguard, but once again the keeper denied Darren Sweeney with a fine save.



The first half finished scoreless, but the home team upped the ante, and finally got their noses in front two minutes before the hour mark when Rory O’Dowd converted a penalty after he was tripped in the box.



They doubled their advantage five minutes later when Darren Sweeney took advantage of a defensive mix up to score from close range, giving themselves a little breathing space in the tie.

But the visitors continued to battle, and after some confusion in the home defence, Zach Keating pulled a goal back, to really put the game back in the melting pot.



Eight minutes from time however, Celtic made the game safe, when a delicious ball from Paul Kennedy found Darren Sweeney down the left, who crossed to Seanie Hawkins, and he produced a very neat finish against the flailing Rovers backline.



Four minutes from time, the in-form Hawkins put the cherry on top when he added his second with a delicate chip over the advancing keeper to see Celtic home.

Cashel Town 3 – 1 Mullinahone

Still awaiting their first league win of the season, Cashel Town advanced to the next round of the FAI Junior Cup, with a hard-fought win against a dogged Mullinahone side at Palmershill on Sunday afternoon.



The home side took the lead on 17 minutes through Jack Fitzpatrick, who finished from close range after a corner was flicked on from the front post. The rest of the half was played out in mainly a dour midfield battle with neither side creating a lot of chances.



The second half started similarly, but the visitors finally drew level in the sixty third minute when they were awarded a penalty kick that was converted by Alex Maher.



But the hosts shook off this setback and regained the lead five minutes later with a brilliant finish from Kyle Ryan from the edge of the box.



They made the game safe seven minutes from time when David O’Dwyer converted from close range after a great cross from Shane Tarrant, lifting the spirits of the club for the time being at least.

Cullen Lattin 2 – 1 Old Bridge

Cullen Lattin welcomed Old Bridge to Aisling Park, for the first round of the Junior Cup on Sunday, but spent most of the opening 45 minutes pinned back and relying on Darren Hueston in the home goal to stay in the game before it really even got going



The Bridge controlled the possession but were very lax in creating chances, and the game went to the break level at 0-0.



The visitors finally made their pressure tell, and forced an own goal from the hosts seven minutes into the second period, when they created confusion at a corner kick.



This prompted the hosts to make some formation changes, and these changed the course of the tie. They began to control more of the ball, and 18 minutes from time, another setpiece goal was scored when the hosts Thomas O’Mahoney was on hand to stab home a corner kick.



Ten minutes from the end, Micheál McElligott got the all important winning goal, when Tony O’Neill did well down the left and his low cross was cleverly stepped over by Mikey Stokes for Elligott to smash it home.