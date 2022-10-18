Students from CBS Thurles travel to Cork for day of art and culture
On Wednesday, the October 5, students from fifth and sixth-year art classes together with Ms Ryan and Ms McCarthy, journeyed to Cork to the Crawford Art Gallery and The Glucksman for a day of art and culture.
The day was spent looking at and engaging with a variety of works. Crawford had an exhibition called Meat and Potatoes that looked at our relationship with food within an Irish context using a variety of art, both historical and contemporary.
We dropped by the Harry Clarke window exhibition and the Sculpture Gallery too. The Glucksman was a different experience, both in architecture and art.
Here we looked at contemporary work Activism and art, and the role art can play in activism and giving voice.
Overall, a lovely day and as expected, the boys were engaged and did a great job of representing the school.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
