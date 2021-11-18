The Presentation Secondary School take part in Gaeilge24 Challenge

Gaeilge24 - TY students Aimee Fogarty Ryan & Caoimhe O'Gorman
Form the School Days section of the Tipperary Star.
Last Tuesday, our students undertook the Gaeilge24 challenge for the first time.
This required students to speak Irish for the full school day.
A variety of activities also took place during the day for each year group, including a Tráth na gCeist (Quiz), Damhsa an Dreolín (Dance), and some live traditional music and dance performances.
The girls raised €2075 for Conradh na Gaeilge, who work tirelessly to help support, preserve and promote our native language.
We would like to thank all of the girls and our brilliant Irish Department for taking part and for organising this whole school event.
Scoil gan teanga, scoil gan anam!
Sean Naughton, Nenagh Olympic AC, receiving his County Tipperary Athletics Hall of Fame Award from Liam Hennessy, Athletics Ireland / European Athletics Council Picture: Sinead Ni Riain
