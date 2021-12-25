Search

25 Dec 2021

A Christmas Story - Favourite Time of Year by Natasha Creagh

Tipperary Star Reporter

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Christmas Story - Favourite Time of Year by Natasha Creagh (Transition Year Student) St. Mary's Secondary School, Nenagh. 

The second he hears the knock on his bedroom door, he jumps out of bed to pull on his red, fluffy socks. He struggles to do this out of pure excitement. I mean, it’s Christmas day!! Of course, he’s excited because Christmas is his favourite time of year. His parents burst through the door. Their tired faces are full of glee. They help the small boy put on his socks before he runs out the door and down the creaky stairs. The boy’s face shines brighter than the Christmas tree as he enters the living room. The room is glistening with shiny decorations. The tree is covered in ornaments, and an angel is perched on top. Under it, the wooden floor is flooded with presents wrapped in brightly coloured paper. The stockings are overflowing with sparkly gifts hanging delicately on the fireplace. The small plate on the coffee table is covered in cookie crumbs. Next to it is a half-empty glass of milk. The sharp, orange carrot also remains half-eaten.

The little boy’s glittering eyes smile brightly. He grabs the nearest present to open up. It’s a small cube shape. He pulls off the golden ribbon and tears at the green wrapping paper. His father kneels down on the floor close to him in order to get a good shot on his video camera. The boy is buzzing with excitement! A rubix cube, just what he wanted! He is overwhelmed with joy because Christmas is his favourite time of year. The mother hugs the young boy. The father smiles from behind the camera lens. He then turns the camera around to join the group hug. The three laugh as they embrace each other. The camera is recording their smiling faces. Eventually, the boy leaves the hug to grab another present to unwrap. His energy is boundless. The parents smile as they watch how happy their son is.

The family spends the rest of the morning unwrapping presents and singing Christmas carols together. Everything is happy. Really happy. Until suddenly, all the noise stops. The family has stopped singing and laughing. Silence. A deathly silence. The screen has gone black because the video has ended. The man closes the laptop and then shuts his eyes. He is seated in the main hall of the nursing home. He clutches his old, battered Rubix cube in his left hand. Tears begin to stream slowly down his face. He smiles as he reminisces on his past. His body is overcome with a sense of joy. The feeling is bittersweet. Memories of Christmas fill his brain.

Memories of all his Christmases as a child. Memories at home with his family.  

All happy memories, because Christmas is his favourite time of year.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star

