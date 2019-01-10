Loreto Clonmel will be seeking to retain Munster Post-Primary Schools football title

The Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel’s senior Ladies Football team will defend their Munster A Post-Primary Schools title when they face St. John the Baptist Community School from Hospital, Co. Limerick, in next week’s final.

The game is scheduled for 12 noon in Bansha next Thursday, January 17.

The Clonmel girls won the A title for the first time last year before going all the way to the All-Ireland Final, where they were beaten by Loreto Cavan in Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath.

Now they’re back chasing further glory with a side that boasts several survivors from last year’s panel.

“We have the core of last year’s successful team, as well as some good young players who have come into the panel”, says coach Niamh Barry.

“The younger girls have really added competition and there’s huge competition for places, which is what you need”, she says.

“Throughout the championship lots of different players have been given a chance and they’ve stood up to the mark”.

Above - Preparing for the Munster Final against St. John the Baptist School from Hospital, Co. Limerick next Thursday, January 17 are Loreto Clonmel players Ailish Ryan, Veerle Van Der Wall, Ciara Slattery, Brigita Valuntaite, Sadhbh Hallinan, Anna Morris and Caoimhe Mulcahy - Photos - John D. Kelly

Loreto began their campaign at the beginning of October in Ballygiblin against a Loreto Fermoy team liberally sprinkled with players who line out with the Cork minors and at senior club level in Cork.

Their victory set up a re-match with Intermediate School Killorglin, whom they defeated in last year’s Munster Final.

In a fast-paced game played on the 4G pitch at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the Clonmel team ground out a hard-fought 3-13 to 3-9 win.

That put them through to another meeting with Loreto Fermoy in the semi-final and the Clonmel girls left no room for any argument, running out comfortable winners by 5-13 to 2-5.

Now the Tipperary school faces a tough task against the Limerick outfit.

“St. John the Baptist won the double All-Ireland in 2017 so you would respect them”, says Niamh Barry.

“Every team has looked up to them for the last couple of years”.

