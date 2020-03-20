Tipperary have contested 101 All-Ireland hurling finals, but which Premier County legend has appeared in most deciders?

Between minor, under-20/21, intermediate and senior championships Tipperary teams have competed in 101 All-Ireland hurling finals - 952 different players have represented the Premier County on All-Ireland final day; 557 in one final, 189 in two finals, 97 in three, 48 in four, 22 in five, fifteen in six, seven in seven, five in eight, six in nine, two in ten, two in eleven, one in twelve and one in thirteen. But can you guess who has appeared in thirteen All-Ireland hurling finals for Tipperary?

Thurles Sarsfields’ Jimmy Doyle appeared in thirteen All-Ireland hurling finals during his glittering career - the senior deciders in 1958, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968 and 1971 and the minor deciders in 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957.

Could Jimmy Doyle’s extraordinary record be broken?

Two of the current Tipperary panel, namely Pádraic Maher and Brendan Maher, are within striking distance on eleven final appearances.

Here is a list of the men who have appeared most in All-Ireland hurling finals for Tipperary:

Thirteen finals: Jimmy Doyle (Thurles Sarsfields)

Twelve finals: John Doyle (Holycross-Ballycahill)

Eleven finals: Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

Ten finals: Michael Keating (Ballybacon-Grange), Liam Devaney (Borris-Ileigh)

Nine finals: Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), Tony Wall (Thurles Sarsfields), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Colm Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs), Mick Burns (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Eight finals: Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha), Hugh Shelly (Thurles Sarsfields), Seán McLoughlin (Thurles Sarsfields), Donie Nealon (Burgess), Mick Roche (Carrick Davins)

Seven finals: John Leahy (Mullinahone), Kieran Carey (Roscrea), Theo English (Marlfield), Paddy Stapleton (Borris-Ileigh), Len Gaynor (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Aidan Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), Noel Sheehy (Silvermines)

Six finals: John O'Donoghue (Arravale Rovers), Lar Corbett (Thurles Sarsfields), Declan Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Mick Maher (Holycross-Ballycahill), Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon-Grange), Paddy Kenny (Borris-Ileigh), Pat Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty), Liam Connolly (Fethard), Conal Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs), James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane), Conor O'Mahony (Newport), Eoin Kelly (Mullinahone), Ken Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha), Gearóid Ryan (Templederry Kenyons), John Kennedy (Clonoulty-Rossmore)