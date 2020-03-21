HURLING
117 Thurles Sarsfields players have represented Tipperary in All-Ireland hurling finals, but where does your club rank?
Séamus Callanan pictured holding the Liam MacCarthy Cup aloft in 2019.
Sixty-three different Tipperary clubs have seen at least one player represent the Premier County in an All-Ireland hurling final. Thurles Sarsfields dominate with 117 individual players featuring on All-Ireland final day at minor, under-20/21, intermediate or senior level, but where does your club stand in the rankings?
Clubs Ranked
117 Players: Thurles Sarsfields
72: Moycarkey-Borris
58: Boherlahan-Dualla
46: Roscrea
39: Toomevara
38: Nenagh Éire Óg
32: Borris-Ileigh
30: Clonoulty-Rossmore
26: Cashel King Cormacs, Holycross-Ballycahill
23: Kiladangan
22: Kilruane MacDonagh’s
21: Killenaule
19: Moyne-Templetuohy
18: Drom & Inch
17: Knockavilla Kickhams
16: Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Loughmore-Castleiney, Upperchurch-Drombane
15: Lorrha-Dorrha
14: Ballingarry
13: Carrick Davins, Carrick Swans, St Mary's Clonmel
12: Borrisokane, Cappawhite, Newport, Silvermines, Templederry Kenyons
11: JK Bracken’s, Moneygall
10: Arravale Rovers, Burgess
9: Éire Óg Annacarty
8: Fethard, Galtee Rovers, Golden-Kilfeacle
7: Emly, Mullinahone
6: Portroe
5: Ballinahinch, Ballybacon-Grange, Knockshegowna, Lattin-Cullen, Rahealty, Seán Treacy’s, Shannon Rovers, Solohead
4: Ballina, Clonakenny, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Thurles Fennellys, Moyle Rovers
2: Aherlow, Father Sheehy’s, Killea
1 Player: Marlfield, Cahir, Clonmel Óg, Clonmore, Newcastle, St Patrick’s, Thurles Kickhams
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on