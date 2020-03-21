Here are the 109 South Tipperary players who have represented Tipperary in an All-Ireland hurling final

In total Tipperary teams have competed in 101 All-Ireland hurling finals at minor, under-20/21, intermediate and senior level. Over 950 individual players performed in All-Ireland deciders for the Premier County with the Mid division responsible for 386 (41%), the North division 309 (33%), the West division 144 (15%) and the South division 109 (11%). Please read on for a full list of the players from the South Tipperary division.