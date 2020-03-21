HURLING
Here are the 109 South Tipperary players who have represented Tipperary in an All-Ireland hurling final
Séamus Callanan pictured holding the Liam MacCarthy Cup aloft in 2019.
In total Tipperary teams have competed in 101 All-Ireland hurling finals at minor, under-20/21, intermediate and senior level. Over 950 individual players performed in All-Ireland deciders for the Premier County with the Mid division responsible for 386 (41%), the North division 309 (33%), the West division 144 (15%) and the South division 109 (11%). Please read on for a full list of the players from the South Tipperary division.
The 109 South Tipperary players who have represented the Premier County in an All-Ireland minor, under-20/21, intermediate or senior hurling final:
Killenaule (21): Donie O’Connell (5), Joe O'Dwyer (5), John O'Dwyer (5), Tom Ryan (4), Kieran Bergin (3), Gerry Kennedy (2), Willie O'Grady (2), Paul Shelly (2), Killian O’Dwyer (2), Declan Fanning (2), Stephen Nash (1), Damien Gleeson (1), Donal Shelly (1), Niall Bergin (1), Tony Shelly (1), William Molloy (1), Paudie Feehan (1), Michael Farrell (1), Joe Caesar (1), Tom Shanahan (1), Pat Kerwick (1)
Ballingarry (14): Tommy Brennan (5), Don Lyons (3), James Logue (3), William Maher (2), Thomas McGrath (2), Nigel Cleere (1), Trevor Ivors (1), Dylan Walsh (1), Pádraic Hayes (1), Philip Ivors (1), Darragh Walton (1), Martin Brennan (1), Paul McKenna (1), Liam Cahill (1)
Carrick Davins (13): Mick Roche (8), PJ Ryan (4), Séamus Kenny (3), Paddy O'Callaghan (2), Pat O'Neill (2), John Mackey (1), James Walsh (1), Michael Whelan (1), Richard Holden (1), Jimmy Cooney (1), Joe Dunne (1), Jacky Walsh (1), Jimmy Ryan (1)
Carrick Swans (13): Danny O'Hanlon (4), Kevin Lanigan (2), Paddy Cleary (1), William Lonergan (1), Percy Fleming (1), John Power (1), Anthony Waters (1), Jim Drohan (1), Gerry Walsh (1), Seán Fitzpatrick (1), Willie Wall (1), Jimmy Cooney (1), Tom Wall (1)
St Mary's Clonmel (13): Vincent Mullins (5), Willie Peters (3), Séamus Bannon (3), Donnacha Fahey (3), Tommy Walsh (2), Ger Deely (2), Séamus Kennedy (2), Michael Kennedy (1), Michael O'Connor (1), Martin Hogan (1), Paddy O'Connell (1), Anthony Wall (1), Matt Ryan (1)
Fethard (8): Liam Connolly (6), Tom McCormack (1), Pat Woodlock (1), Tomás Keane (1), John Farrell (1), Michael Ryan (1), Seán Maher (1), Denis Burke (1)
Mullinahone (7): John Leahy (7), Eoin Kelly (6), Paul Curran (4), Paul Kelly (3), Brian O'Meara (2), Jack Shelly (2), Eddie Carey (1)
Ballybacon-Grange (5): Michael Keating (10), Brendan Cummins (6), Paul Lonergan (1), Shane Sweeney (1), Seán Maher (1)
Kilsheelan-Kilcash (4): Mark Kehoe (3), Tom Larkin (2), Liam Stokes (2), Bill Maher (2)
Moyle Rovers (4): Declan Browne (3), Seán Carey (3), Ciarán Lorigan (1), Stephen Quirke (1)
Father Sheehy’s (2): Arthur Browne (2), Colin English (2)
Marlfield (1): Theo English (7)
Cahir (1): Darren O'Connor (2)
Clonmel Óg (1): Ciarán Barrett (1)
Newcastle (1): Tom Flynn (2)
St Patrick’s (1): Seán Horan (2)
