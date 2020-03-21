Tipperary has contested 101 All-Ireland hurling finals, but which legend has won most medals on the field of play?

Between the minor, under-20/21, intermediate and senior championships down through the years Tipperary teams have competed in 101 All-Ireland hurling finals - 951 different players have represented the Premier County on All-Ireland final day; 557 in one final, 189 in two finals, 97 in three, 47 in four, 22 in five, sixteen in six, seven in seven, five in eight, six in nine, two in ten, two in eleven, one in twelve and one in thirteen. But which players have won medals on the field of play?

The following players have won nine All-Ireland medals on the field of play:

Jimmy Doyle (Thurles Sarsfields) - minor in 1955, 1956 and 1957 and senior in 1958, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965 and 1971. In total Jimmy Doyle competed in thirteen finals.

John Doyle (Holycross-Ballycahill) - senior in 1949, 1950, 1951, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965 and minor in 1947. In total John Doyle competed in twelve finals.

The following players have won six All-Ireland medals on the field of play:

Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) - minor in 2006 and 2007, under-21 in 2010 and senior in 2010, 2016 and 2019. In total Pádraic Maher has competed in eleven finals.

Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh) - minor in 2006 and 2007, under-21 in 2010 and senior in 2010, 2016 and 2019. In total Brendan Maher has competed in eleven finals.

Tony Wall (Thurles Sarsfields) - senior in 1958, 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965 and minor in 1952. In total Tony Wall competed in nine finals.

Tony Brennan (Clonoulty-Rossmore) - minor in 1933 and 1934, senior in 1945, 1949, 1950 and 1951. In total Tony Brennan competed in six finals - a 100% strike rate for the West Tipperary man.

Seán McLoughlin (Thurles Sarsfields & Rahealty) - senior in 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965 and minor in 1952 and 1953. In total Seán McLoughlin competed in nine finals - eight while registered as a Thurles Sarsfields player and once while with Rahealty.

The following players have won five All-Ireland medals on the field of play: Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields), Mick Burns (Nenagh Éire Óg), Donie Nealon (Burgess), Mick Roche (Carrick Davins), Kieran Carey (Roscrea) and Theo English (Marlfield).

101 TIPPERARY ALL-IRELAND HURLING FINALS

