HURLING
Here are the 144 West Tipperary players who have represented Tipperary in an All-Ireland hurling final
Séamus Callanan pictured holding the Liam MacCarthy Cup aloft in 2019.
In total Tipperary teams have competed in 101 All-Ireland hurling finals at minor, under-20/21, intermediate and senior level. Over 950 individual players performed in All-Ireland deciders for the Premier County with the Mid division responsible for 386 (41%), the North division 309 (33%), the West division 144 (15%) and the South division 109 (11%). Please read on for a full list of the players from the West Tipperary division.
The 144 West Tipperary players who have represented the Premier County in an All-Ireland minor, under-20/21, intermediate or senior hurling final:
Clonoulty-Rossmore (30): Declan Ryan (6), John Kennedy (6), Joe Hayes (5), Tony Brennan (4), Phil Byrne (4), John O'Keeffe (4), John O'Neill (3), Anthony Brennan (2), TJ Butler (2), Noel Keane (2), Michael Kennedy (2), Tim Gleeson (2), Seán Maher (2), Stanley Ryan (1), PJ Maxwell (1), John Kennedy (1), Liam Kearney (1), David Kennedy (1), Dillon Quirke (1), Enda Heffernan (1), James Hennessy (1), Cathal Bourke (1), Dan Quirke (1), Kevin Ryan (1), Aidan Butler (1), Paudie White (1), Pádraig Heffernan (1), Thomas Butler (1), Timmy Hammersley (1), Peter Maher (1)
Cashel King Cormacs (26): Colm Bonnar (9), Conal Bonnar (6), Cormac Bonnar (4), Tommy Grogan (4), Peter O'Sullivan (4), Ryan O'Dwyer (2), Eoghan Connolly (2), Mick Burke (2), Tony Slattery (2), Johnny Murphy (2), Pat Fitzelle (2), Billy Eakins (1), Albert McGovern (1), Seán Slattery (1), John Darmody (1), Michael Perdue (1), Seánie O'Donoghue (1), Darragh O'Brien (1), Dylan Fitzelle (1), Mick Buckley (1), Joe Minogue (1), Pat O’Donoghue (1), Liam Barron (1), Conor Davitt (1), Pat O’Connor (1), Jim Devitt (1)
Knockavilla Kickhams (17): Fergal Horgan (4), Martin McGrath (3), Ger Browne (3), Denis Ryan (2), John Farrell (2), Fergal Heaney (2), Donal O’Brien (2), Joe Mulooly (1), Willie Hayes (1), John Browne (1), Davy Ryan (1), Pat Kearns (1), Bill Hayes (1), JJ McCormack (1), Michael Ryan (1), Aaron Browne (1), Brian Horgan (1)
Cappawhite (12): Eugene O'Neill (4), Ger O'Neill (3), Thomas Costello (3), John Kelly (2), Austin Buckley (2), Patsy Hayes (1), Seán Ryan (1), Rian Doody (1), William O'Neill (1), John O'Dwyer (1), Patrick Kearns (1), Tom Treacy (1)
Arravale Rovers (10): John O'Donoghue (6), Terry Moloney (2), Paudie Griffin (1), William Greene (1), Christy O'Dwyer (1), Justin Quinlan (1), Timmy Dalton (1), Seán Twomey (1), Pat Fraser (1), Johnny Ryan (1)
Éire Óg Annacarty (9): Pat Fox (6), Conor O'Brien (3), Kevin Fox (2), Tom Fox (2), John Cummins (1), Michael Ryan (1), William Carroll (1), Paudie O’Dwyer (1), Brian Fox (1)
Galtee Rovers (8): Colin Morrissey (3), Mark Peters (2), Pa Morrissey (2), David Morrissey (2), Seán McGovern (1), Chris Dalton (1), Ned Barry (1), Andrew Morrissey (1)
Golden-Kilfeacle (8): Joe Fogarty (3), Jim Bob McCarthy (2), John Leamy (2), John Dalton (1), Michael Ryan (1), Seán Keaty (1), Niall Heffernan (1), Bill O’Donnell (1)
Emly (7): Pat Buckley (3), Patsy Dawson (2), Michael Cunningham (2), Michael Corcoran (2), Brendan Corcoran (2), Roger O'Donnell (1), Jack Raleigh (1)
Lattin-Cullen (5): Nicky English (6), Ger Maguire (3), Shane Neville (2), Evan Hanley (1), Pat Maguire (1)
Seán Treacy’s (5): Tommy Ryan (2), Seán Ryan (2), Tom English (1), Séamus Butler (1), Dinny Ryan (1)
Solohead (5): Con Ahearne (1), Seán Ryan (1), Joe Moloney (1), Donie Nolan (1), Jimmy Cunningham (1)
Aherlow (2): Mark Leonard (1), Cathal Dillon (1)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on