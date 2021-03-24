Tipperary people encouraged to get on their bikes for mental health and suicide awareness

The Mental Health and Suicide Awareness Cycle in aid of Suicide or Survive (SOS) takes place each year.

The fundraiser is now in its seventh year and has raised €60,000 since 2015. This year’s cycle will take place online from March 29 to April 9.

This online cycle is called Cycle for SOS and sets the challenge to take on a 20kms cycle within your 5kms radius to help raise awareness for mental health and vital funds for SOS.

All funds raised will go to SOS to enable them to facilitate free mental health workshops across Ireland.

Now more than ever during these difficult times, people are struggling with their mental health and need the services that SOS provide.

The funds raised will ensure that SOS can continue to provide much-needed services.

To take part, people may donate via the Just Giving Page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cycleforsos2021

They must cycle 20kms within their 5kms limit and nominate three people to take part on social media using the hashtag #CYCLEFORSOS

All updates will be posted on the Facebook page Mental Health and Suicide Awareness and the Instagram Page @cycleforsos.

For more information on SOS please visit https://suicideorsurvive.ie/.

For more Tipperary sport see Rachael Blackmore receives hero's welcome on triumphant return to the county