01/10/2021

Check out all the weekend soccer fixtures in south Tipperary

Games down for decision at youths and junior level

Cahir Park v. Peake Villa

Peake Villa’s Davy Moore is challenged by Cahir Park’s Francis McDonagh during Cahir’s 4-1 victory in the Youths league last weekend

Saturday October 2

FAI U17 Cup first round
Clonmel Celtic v Waterford Bohs, 2:30pm P Keane

TSDL Youths Division 1
Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 2:30pm G Burke

TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Cashel Town, 2:30pm M Duffy
Moyglass United v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Slievenamon Celtic v Galbally United, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer

Sunday October 3

FAI U17 Cup first round
Tramore FC v Cullen Lattin, 2pm

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v St Michael’s, 12pm J Lyons, P Keane, M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Cashel Town, 12pm M Duffy
Clonmel Town v Cahir Park, 3pm N Coughlan
Glengoole United v Peake Villa, 12pm M Coady

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s v Old Bridge, 3pm P Keane
Clonmel Celtic v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm M Corrigan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm G Burke
Galbally United v St Nicholas, 3pm M Jordan
Mullinahone v Cashel Town, 3pm E Ryan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Tipperary Town v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm E Ryan
Moyglass United v Bansha Celtic, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Burncourt Celtic v Clerihan, 12pm N Coughlan

Dualla v Powerstown, 3pm M Coady
Donohill and District v Suirside, 12pm B O’Donoghue


Saturday October 9

FAI Youths Cup first round
BT Harps v St Michael’s
Peake Villa v Ballymackey
Cullen Lattin v Clonmel Town
Galbally United v Bansha Celtic

TSDL Youths Division 1
Cahir Park v Cashel Town

TSDL Youths Division 2
Clonmel Celtic v Moyglass United

Sunday October 10

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

St Michael’s v Cashel Town
Cahir Park v Vee Rovers
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town
Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Old Bridge v Wilderness Rovers
Cullen Lattin v Clonmel Celtic
Tipperary Town v Peake Villa

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Rosegreen Rangers v Clonmel Town

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Two Mile Borris v Burncourt Celtic
Killenaule Rovers v Moyglass United
Clerihan v Donohill and District
Powerstown v Tipperary Town
Bansha Celtic v Dualla

Success for Tipperary greyhound trainer at Kilkenny track

Hollyhill Sonny triumphs for Paraic Campion and Cork owner Ger Gubbins

