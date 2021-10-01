Check out all the weekend soccer fixtures in south Tipperary

Peake Villa’s Davy Moore is challenged by Cahir Park’s Francis McDonagh during Cahir’s 4-1 victory in the Youths league last weekend
Saturday October 2
FAI U17 Cup first round
Clonmel Celtic v Waterford Bohs, 2:30pm P Keane
TSDL Youths Division 1
Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 2:30pm G Burke
TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Cashel Town, 2:30pm M Duffy
Moyglass United v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Slievenamon Celtic v Galbally United, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer
Sunday October 3
FAI U17 Cup first round
Tramore FC v Cullen Lattin, 2pm
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v St Michael’s, 12pm J Lyons, P Keane, M Jordan
Two Mile Borris v Cashel Town, 12pm M Duffy
Clonmel Town v Cahir Park, 3pm N Coughlan
Glengoole United v Peake Villa, 12pm M Coady
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s v Old Bridge, 3pm P Keane
Clonmel Celtic v Wilderness Rovers, 12pm M Corrigan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Clonmel Celtic, 3pm G Burke
Galbally United v St Nicholas, 3pm M Jordan
Mullinahone v Cashel Town, 3pm E Ryan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Tipperary Town v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm E Ryan
Moyglass United v Bansha Celtic, 3pm B O’Donoghue
Burncourt Celtic v Clerihan, 12pm N Coughlan
Dualla v Powerstown, 3pm M Coady
Donohill and District v Suirside, 12pm B O’Donoghue
Saturday October 9
FAI Youths Cup first round
BT Harps v St Michael’s
Peake Villa v Ballymackey
Cullen Lattin v Clonmel Town
Galbally United v Bansha Celtic
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cahir Park v Cashel Town
TSDL Youths Division 2
Clonmel Celtic v Moyglass United
Sunday October 10
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
St Michael’s v Cashel Town
Cahir Park v Vee Rovers
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town
Bansha Celtic v Two Mile Borris
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge v Wilderness Rovers
Cullen Lattin v Clonmel Celtic
Tipperary Town v Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Rosegreen Rangers v Clonmel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Two Mile Borris v Burncourt Celtic
Killenaule Rovers v Moyglass United
Clerihan v Donohill and District
Powerstown v Tipperary Town
Bansha Celtic v Dualla
Peake Villa’s Davy Moore is challenged by Cahir Park’s Francis McDonagh during Cahir’s 4-1 victory in the Youths league last weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.