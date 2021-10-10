Tipperary's rugby legend Alan Quinlan opens up on his mental health battle in television show

Tipperary and Munster rugby legend Alan Quinlan is featured on the programme Breakdown: Ireland’s Mental Health Battle, which airs tonight, Sunday, October 10 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

In the show, Alan Quinlan opens up on the mental health battle that almost cost him his life.

He explores the struggles and the remedies in Ireland’s fight with mental health, the challenges that have faced some of the country’s leading sportspeople, and the trauma experienced in Irish families.

Also, Galway hurling star Conor Whelan discusses the tragic loss of his cousin Niall Donohue, which rocked the county and GAA community.

Former Ireland and Premier League striker Kevin Doyle talks about the realities of professional sport and moving to England, Tipperary woman Roz Purcell discusses the pitfalls of social media, and Leinster’s World Cup final head coach Stuart Lancaster speaks about seeking help in the right places.

Also tonight, Virgin Media television presenter Elaine Crowley will host Just Ask: A Mental Health Special at 8.15pm.

After a week of putting mental health front and centre with testimonials and expert guests, Elaine will be joined by a host of familiar faces as they chat through their experiences, trade stories and share hope for improved mental health in Ireland.